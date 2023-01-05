Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the November 30th total of 2,880,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 413,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Edgewell Personal Care Trading Down 1.4 %

Edgewell Personal Care stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.17. The stock had a trading volume of 183 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,469. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $51.86.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Edgewell Personal Care

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EPC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.80.

In related news, insider John N. Hill sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $52,012.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,986 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,167.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 116.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 849.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 42.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.