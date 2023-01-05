ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) PT Lowered to C$4.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 51.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stephens cut their price target on ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on ECN Capital from C$8.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on ECN Capital from C$8.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on ECN Capital from C$7.25 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.50.

ECN Capital Stock Down 4.7 %

ECN stock traded down C$0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$2.64. 555,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,014. ECN Capital has a 12 month low of C$2.60 and a 12 month high of C$7.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 493.70, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 5.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$647.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00.

Insider Activity

ECN Capital ( TSE:ECN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$75.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$76.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ECN Capital will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul James Stoyan purchased 24,200 shares of ECN Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.24 per share, with a total value of C$78,408.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 700,879 shares in the company, valued at C$2,270,847.96.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

