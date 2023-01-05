ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) PT Lowered to C$4.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 51.52% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stephens cut their price target on ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on ECN Capital from C$8.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on ECN Capital from C$8.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on ECN Capital from C$7.25 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.50.
ECN Capital Stock Down 4.7 %
ECN stock traded down C$0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$2.64. 555,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,014. ECN Capital has a 12 month low of C$2.60 and a 12 month high of C$7.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 493.70, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 5.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$647.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Paul James Stoyan purchased 24,200 shares of ECN Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.24 per share, with a total value of C$78,408.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 700,879 shares in the company, valued at C$2,270,847.96.
ECN Capital Company Profile
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.
