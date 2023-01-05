eCash Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 5th. Over the last week, eCash has traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One eCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. eCash has a market cap of $481.60 million and approximately $54.48 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,858.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $101.72 or 0.00603292 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.43 or 0.00257561 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00039674 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000609 BTC.
eCash Coin Profile
eCash (XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,271,654,673,303 coins and its circulating supply is 19,271,685,923,303 coins. eCash’s official website is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling eCash
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
