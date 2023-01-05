Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (EXG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on January 31st

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Price Performance

EXG traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $7.53. 4,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,227. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.97. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $10.73.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXG. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the first quarter worth $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

