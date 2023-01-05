Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (ETW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on January 31st

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Price Performance
Shares of ETW traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.77. The company had a trading volume of 379 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,049. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.09 and a 200-day moving average of $8.42.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
