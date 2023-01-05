Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:EXD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:EXD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0708 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $9.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,493. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $12.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.04.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund by 7.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund by 10.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 13,221 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund by 115.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund during the first quarter worth $167,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund is co-managed by Parametric Risk Advisors, LLC. It invests in equity markets. The fund invests directly and through derivatives such as options in stocks of companies.

