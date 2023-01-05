Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:EXD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Jan 5th, 2023

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:EXDGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0708 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $9.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,493. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $12.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.04.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund by 7.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund by 10.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 13,221 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund by 115.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund during the first quarter worth $167,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund is co-managed by Parametric Risk Advisors, LLC. It invests in equity markets. The fund invests directly and through derivatives such as options in stocks of companies.

Dividend History for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:EXD)

