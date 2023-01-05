Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:ETV)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ETV traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.07. 900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,519. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.89. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $16.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

