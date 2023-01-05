Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:ETV)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE:ETV traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.07. 900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,519. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.89. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $16.72.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (ETV)
- Will Trade Desk Inc Bounce Off Its Support Line?
- Conagra Brands: Another Reason To Go Long Consumer Staples In 2023
- Tesla’s Road to Recovery is a Long, Promising One
- GameStop Stock Worth Considering for Another Run in 2023?
- 3 Energy Stock Winners With More in the Tank
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.