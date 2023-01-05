Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (ETB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on January 31st

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $13.02. 462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,165. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a one year low of $12.87 and a one year high of $17.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.20 and a 200 day moving average of $14.98.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 5.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 6.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 4,653 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 25.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 7,572 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

