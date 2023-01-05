Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (ETB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on January 31st

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $13.02. 462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,165. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a one year low of $12.87 and a one year high of $17.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.20 and a 200 day moving average of $14.98.
Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (ETB)
- Will Trade Desk Inc Bounce Off Its Support Line?
- Conagra Brands: Another Reason To Go Long Consumer Staples In 2023
- Tesla’s Road to Recovery is a Long, Promising One
- GameStop Stock Worth Considering for Another Run in 2023?
- 3 Energy Stock Winners With More in the Tank
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.