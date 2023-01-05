Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:EVG)

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.089 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.1% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:EVG traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.34. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,604. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.77. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.72.
About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.
