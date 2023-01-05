Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:EVG)

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.089 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:EVG traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.34. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,604. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.77. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 313.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 16.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 7,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 90,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

