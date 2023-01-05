Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:ETJ)

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd.
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Performance
ETJ traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $7.47. 412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,507. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.07 and its 200-day moving average is $8.64. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $10.76.
About Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.
