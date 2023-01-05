Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:ETJ)

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

ETJ traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $7.47. 412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,507. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.07 and its 200-day moving average is $8.64. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $10.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 16.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 868,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,581,000 after acquiring an additional 124,935 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 112,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 41,207 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 1.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 97,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 27.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 14,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 16.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 60,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 8,478 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

