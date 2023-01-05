EAC (EAC) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9,518.10

EAC (EAC) traded 58.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One EAC token can currently be bought for about $0.0163 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EAC has a total market cap of $4.89 million and approximately $9,518.10 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EAC has traded down 56.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.34 or 0.00447371 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00020703 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000834 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00018630 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Token Profile

EAC (CRYPTO:EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.03964057 USD and is up 1.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $3,574.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

