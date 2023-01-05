dYdX Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $64.90 Million (DYDX)

dYdX (DYDX) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. dYdX has a total market capitalization of $64.90 million and approximately $45.03 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dYdX token can now be purchased for about $1.17 or 0.00006931 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, dYdX has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

dYdX’s launch date was August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,679,060 tokens. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dYdX is forums.dydx.community. The official website for dYdX is dydx.community. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX is building an open platform for advanced cryptofinancial products, powered by the Ethereum blockchain.A “powerful and professional exchange for trading cryptoassets where users can truly own their trades and, eventually, the exchange itself.”dYdX (DYDX) is the exchange ERC20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dYdX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dYdX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dYdX using one of the exchanges listed above.

