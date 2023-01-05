DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Providence First Trust Co

Providence First Trust Co trimmed its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,837,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,269,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,531 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 178.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,935,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,994 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter worth $50,341,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,055,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,813,000 after acquiring an additional 615,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at $29,835,000. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $70.53 on Thursday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $85.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.14.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

