Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) by 75.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,321,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,713,247 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $165,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DNB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 12,791 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dun & Bradstreet

In related news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 181,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $2,361,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 602,592 shares in the company, valued at $7,833,696. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 8,287,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $111,057,136.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,579,771 shares in the company, valued at $664,368,931.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Massey sold 181,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $2,361,190.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 602,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,833,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Up 2.3 %

DNB stock opened at $12.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.88. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.23 and a 1 year high of $20.86.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $556.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.43 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a positive return on equity of 11.80%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is presently -250.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Dun & Bradstreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.90.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

Further Reading

