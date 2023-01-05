Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Position Lessened by Providence First Trust Co

Providence First Trust Co decreased its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Duke Energy by 541.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,566,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $811,198,000 after acquiring an additional 6,387,550 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Duke Energy by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,715,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,769,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349,217 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Duke Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,876,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,894,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,764 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,521,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,651,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,551,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,858,000 after purchasing an additional 931,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.64.

In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $104.81 on Thursday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $116.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $80.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.96.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.05%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

