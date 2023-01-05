Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.02-$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $79.50 million-$81.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $81.80 million. Duck Creek Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.13-$0.14 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on DCT. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America lowered Duck Creek Technologies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.11.

Duck Creek Technologies Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of DCT traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.28. 960,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,972. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $32.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.14. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $80.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCT. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 5,179 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Further Reading

