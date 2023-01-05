Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Short Interest Update

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the November 30th total of 3,160,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 636,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Driven Brands

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Driven Brands by 10.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,134,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,675,000 after acquiring an additional 488,919 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 17.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,645,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,985,000 after acquiring an additional 687,462 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 3.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,640,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,848,000 after acquiring an additional 140,533 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Driven Brands by 2.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,516,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,371,000 after buying an additional 117,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC boosted its holdings in Driven Brands by 3.8% during the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 2,758,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,190,000 after buying an additional 101,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DRVN shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Driven Brands from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Driven Brands from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Driven Brands from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Driven Brands in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

Driven Brands Trading Down 1.9 %

DRVN traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,443. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -195.49, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.76. Driven Brands has a twelve month low of $24.62 and a twelve month high of $35.45.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Driven Brands had a positive return on equity of 11.31% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $516.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Driven Brands will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

