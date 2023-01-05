Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Downgraded by UBS Group

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Dorian LPG from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Shares of NYSE LPG opened at $17.46 on Thursday. Dorian LPG has a 12 month low of $10.77 and a 12 month high of $21.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.00 and a 200-day moving average of $16.43.

In other Dorian LPG news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 53,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $981,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,022,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,427,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Dorian LPG news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $237,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,870,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 53,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $981,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,022,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,427,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 315,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,017,030 over the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 35.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 359,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 93,852 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 11.5% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 72,221 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 7,474 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the second quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 27, 2022, its fleet consisted of twenty-two VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

