Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Downgraded by UBS Group

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Dorian LPG from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th.
Dorian LPG Stock Down 3.9 %
Shares of NYSE LPG opened at $17.46 on Thursday. Dorian LPG has a 12 month low of $10.77 and a 12 month high of $21.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.00 and a 200-day moving average of $16.43.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Dorian LPG
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 35.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 359,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 93,852 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 11.5% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 72,221 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 7,474 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the second quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.
About Dorian LPG
Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 27, 2022, its fleet consisted of twenty-two VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dorian LPG (LPG)
- Keep These 3 Dividend Contenders on the 2023 Watch List
- GE HealthCare Technologies Soars As GE Legacy Business Plummets
- Can Amazon Lead Consumer Stocks To A Big Rally In 2023?
- 3 Energy Stock Winners With More in the Tank
- 3 Health Care Stocks Paying Reliable Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.