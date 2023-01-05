DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DOCU. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on DocuSign from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on DocuSign from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $56.27 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.13. DocuSign has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $153.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.26 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DocuSign

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $645.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,337,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 210.0% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 27,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 18,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 63,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,904,000 after buying an additional 10,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.