Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Short Interest Down 6.5% in December

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,700 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the November 30th total of 212,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Docebo

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Repertoire Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Docebo in the 3rd quarter valued at $373,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Docebo by 23.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 9,657 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Docebo by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Docebo by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 14,401 shares during the period. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Docebo by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 117,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 57,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Docebo Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ DCBO opened at $33.74 on Thursday. Docebo has a 1 year low of $23.40 and a 1 year high of $63.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 306.73 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.99 and a 200 day moving average of $30.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Docebo ( NASDAQ:DCBO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $36.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.21 million. Docebo had a negative return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 2.98%. Research analysts forecast that Docebo will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Docebo from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Docebo Company Profile

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

