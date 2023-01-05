Diversified Investment Strategies LLC Takes $4.07 Million Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 354,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,071,000. Warner Bros. Discovery accounts for 3.4% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $1,361,000. Callahan Advisors LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $660,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $11,083,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WBD. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.47.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

About Warner Bros. Discovery

WBD traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $10.54. The company had a trading volume of 240,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,568,648. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.72 and its 200 day moving average is $12.47.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

