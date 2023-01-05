Diversified Investment Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Garmin comprises approximately 1.0% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Insight Folios Inc increased its position in shares of Garmin by 2.4% during the second quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 4,331 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc raised its position in Garmin by 0.9% in the second quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 14,177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 3.0% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 1.1% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 12,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,128 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garmin Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE GRMN traded down $0.87 on Thursday, hitting $94.67. 2,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,868. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $76.37 and a fifty-two week high of $138.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.82. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. Garmin had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GRMN. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.40.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,785,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,309,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,785,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,309,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $167,049.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,166.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,969,818. Corporate insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Profile

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Featured Articles

