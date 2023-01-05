Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.88.

DIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Dine Brands Global stock opened at $68.38 on Friday. Dine Brands Global has a 12-month low of $61.03 and a 12-month high of $84.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.29.

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 36.73%. The firm had revenue of $233.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.11 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 38.06%.

In other news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $97,398.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,840.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIN. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 132.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 57.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

