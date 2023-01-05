Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) is Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises about 5.8% of Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $6,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $44.32 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $38.59 and a 52 week high of $49.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.13.

