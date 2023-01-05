Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bouchey Financial Group Ltd

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 507,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,632 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd owned about 0.57% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $23,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAS. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $802,000. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $12,639,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 283,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,921,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 268,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,867,000 after purchasing an additional 9,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 72,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of DFAS opened at $51.55 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.11 and a 52-week high of $61.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.07.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.