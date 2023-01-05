Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Purchased by Chico Wealth RIA

Chico Wealth RIA raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,474 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 8.3% of Chico Wealth RIA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Chico Wealth RIA owned approximately 0.47% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $7,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grand Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $134,000.

DFAE stock opened at $22.69 on Thursday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $19.43 and a twelve month high of $28.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.03.

