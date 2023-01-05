Dignity (LON:DTY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $414.45

Dignity plc (LON:DTY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 414.45 ($4.99) and traded as high as GBX 425.50 ($5.13). Dignity shares last traded at GBX 425.50 ($5.13), with a volume of 27,901 shares changing hands.

Dignity Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £254.72 million and a PE ratio of 2,326.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 402.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 415.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 850.30.

About Dignity

(Get Rating)

Dignity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Funeral Services, Crematoria, and Pre-arranged Funeral Plans. The Funeral Services segment provides funerals and ancillary items, such as memorials and floral tributes. The Crematoria segment offers cremation services, as well as sells memorials and burial plots at the company operated crematoria and cemeteries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dignity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dignity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.