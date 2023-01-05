DigiByte (DGB) Trading Up 4.5% Over Last Week

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 5th. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DigiByte has a total market cap of $127.63 million and approximately $2.65 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DigiByte has traded up 4.5% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,802.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000433 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.30 or 0.00442167 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00020937 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.92 or 0.00904127 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00109839 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001997 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.38 or 0.00603355 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005988 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00256668 BTC.
About DigiByte
DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,923,375,137 coins. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling DigiByte
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
