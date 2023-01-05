DigiByte (DGB) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.40 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. DigiByte has a total market cap of $127.86 million and $2.40 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DigiByte has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,865.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000433 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.60 or 0.00448244 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00020796 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.90 or 0.00894695 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00113844 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002108 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $101.77 or 0.00603413 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005962 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00255994 BTC.
DigiByte Coin Profile
DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,921,970,041 coins. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling DigiByte
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.
