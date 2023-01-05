Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the November 30th total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 377,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digi International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DGII. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Digi International by 127.3% during the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 406,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,842,000 after acquiring an additional 227,598 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digi International during the third quarter worth $3,321,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Digi International during the third quarter worth $2,276,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digi International during the second quarter worth $800,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Digi International by 156.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 27,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 17,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Digi International to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on Digi International from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Digi International from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Digi International from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Digi International from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Digi International Price Performance

DGII traded down $0.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,969. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Digi International has a 12 month low of $18.54 and a 12 month high of $43.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.29.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Digi International had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $105.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Digi International will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Digi International

Digi International, Inc engages in the provision of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services, and solutions. It operates under the IoT Products and Services and IoT Solutions segments. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise, and government customers and secure IoT connectivity solutions.

