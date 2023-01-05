DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Bought by Diversified Investment Strategies LLC

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,074 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. DICK’S Sporting Goods makes up 7.4% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC owned 0.11% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $9,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.1% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 23,629 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.6% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,246 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.7% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,361 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,463 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $120,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,671.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,078,402.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,664. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $120,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,162,671.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,283 shares of company stock valued at $4,475,632 over the last 90 days. 32.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

DKS traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $123.69. The stock had a trading volume of 10,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,395. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.41. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.45 and a fifty-two week high of $125.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.88 and a 200-day moving average of $105.49.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 52.43% and a net margin of 9.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.55.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.