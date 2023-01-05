Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Stake Raised by Autumn Glory Partners LLC

Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,930 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy comprises about 1.3% of Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 202.8% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on DVN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.11.

Devon Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of DVN stock opened at $58.90 on Thursday. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $42.87 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The company has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 53.17%. Research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

