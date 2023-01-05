Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €17.00 Price Target for Südzucker (ETR:SZU)

Südzucker (ETR:SZU – Get Rating) has been given a €17.00 ($18.09) price objective by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SZU. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.50 ($16.49) price target on Südzucker in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Barclays set a €15.10 ($16.06) price target on Südzucker in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €17.50 ($18.62) price target on Südzucker in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd.

Shares of Südzucker stock opened at €16.59 ($17.65) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €14.39 and a 200 day moving average price of €13.84. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.39. Südzucker has a 1 year low of €9.75 ($10.37) and a 1 year high of €15.72 ($16.72).

Südzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, Starch, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, glucose syrup, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

