Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) Short Interest Up 7.1% in December

Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,510,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the November 30th total of 4,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 756,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Destination XL Group Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of Destination XL Group stock opened at $6.80 on Thursday. Destination XL Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $7.24. The firm has a market cap of $419.97 million, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.98.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 59.46% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $129.67 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, General Counsel Robert S. Molloy sold 71,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total value of $473,989.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 208,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,841.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, General Counsel Robert S. Molloy sold 71,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total value of $473,989.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 208,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,841.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $537,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,595,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,703,307.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 267,901 shares of company stock worth $1,810,959 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 38,760 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 738,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after buying an additional 138,431 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,962,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,057,000 after buying an additional 531,228 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 467,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 250,606 shares during the period. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 166.1% in the 3rd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 133,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 83,042 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DXLG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Destination XL Group to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. DA Davidson upped their target price on Destination XL Group to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Destination XL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

Featured Stories

