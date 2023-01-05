Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Short Interest Update

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 683,400 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the November 30th total of 752,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 382,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

DESP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Despegar.com to $7.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Despegar.com from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Despegar.com from $10.50 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.70.

Shares of DESP stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.37. 246,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,441. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.48 and its 200-day moving average is $6.74. Despegar.com has a fifty-two week low of $4.44 and a fifty-two week high of $12.70. The company has a market cap of $382.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.82.

Despegar.com ( NYSE:DESP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $145.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Despegar.com will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Despegar.com by 246.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Despegar.com in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Despegar.com in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Despegar.com in the second quarter valued at $94,000. 55.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets; and travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

