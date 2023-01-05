Dero 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $85,970.58 (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. During the last week, Dero has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar. Dero has a market cap of $52.96 million and $85,970.58 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can now be purchased for about $4.02 or 0.00023872 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,840.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.64 or 0.00449118 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00020687 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $151.79 or 0.00901292 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00112469 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $102.73 or 0.00610019 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005988 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.14 or 0.00262124 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,173,591 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official website is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

