Dent (DENT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.43 Million

Dent (DENT) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 5th. Dent has a total market capitalization of $68.11 million and $6.43 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dent has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. One Dent token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Dent

Dent was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com.

Buying and Selling Dent

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform.”

