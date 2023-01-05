Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Rating Increased to Buy at Argus

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DAL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Cowen upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.56.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of DAL opened at $34.39 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $46.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 312.64 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Activity

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.05). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $68,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,321.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,356,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,974,193,000 after acquiring an additional 917,225 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.0% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,369,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $627,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,362 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 27.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,402,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $451,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,615 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 177.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,815,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638,800 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,033,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,211,000 after purchasing an additional 309,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.