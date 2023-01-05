Delta 9 Cannabis (TSE:DN) Trading 16.7% Higher

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (TSE:DN – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.07. 120,303 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 69,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Delta 9 Cannabis Trading Up 16.7 %

The company has a market cap of C$10.43 million and a P/E ratio of -0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 384.44.

Delta 9 Cannabis (TSE:DN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$15.69 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Delta 9 Cannabis

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company, through its subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc, engages in the cultivation, processing, extraction, wholesale distribution, retail, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis products. Its products include dried cannabis flowers, pre-rolls, decontamination pods, and dried sift cannabis, as well as oils, and extracted and derivative products.

