Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the November 30th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DARE. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Daré Bioscience from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Daré Bioscience Stock Up 9.5 %

Daré Bioscience stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,777. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.05. Daré Bioscience has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $1.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Daré Bioscience ( NASDAQ:DARE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. On average, analysts predict that Daré Bioscience will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DARE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Daré Bioscience by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 602,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 234,243 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Daré Bioscience by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,453,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 396,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth $150,000. 9.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daré Bioscience Company Profile

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying, developing, and marketing products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. The company's product includes XACIATO, a single-dose vaginal gel prescription product for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older.

