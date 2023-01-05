Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.15.

Danaher Trading Up 1.6 %

DHR opened at $266.37 on Thursday. Danaher has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $310.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $262.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaher will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,550,749 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danaher

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in Danaher by 330.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5,850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 157.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

