Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Holdings Lifted by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $30,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 330.4% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 5,850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DHR. Benchmark lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.00.

Danaher Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of DHR traded down $9.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $256.45. 89,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,916,061. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $310.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $186.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total value of $2,534,832.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,061,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,141,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,550,749. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

See Also

