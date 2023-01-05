Dana L. Evan Sells 6,397 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) Director Dana L. Evan sold 6,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $200,545.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 123,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,880,565.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BOX Price Performance

BOX stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,713,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,783. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.88. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.31 and a 52-week high of $33.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the first quarter worth $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of BOX by 61.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the second quarter worth $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BOX by 118.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About BOX

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BOX shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on BOX in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BOX from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BOX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on BOX in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.78.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

