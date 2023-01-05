Dana L. Evan Sells 6,397 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) Director Dana L. Evan sold 6,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $200,545.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 123,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,880,565.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
BOX Price Performance
BOX stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,713,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,783. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.88. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.31 and a 52-week high of $33.04.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOX
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the first quarter worth $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of BOX by 61.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the second quarter worth $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BOX by 118.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About BOX
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BOX (BOX)
- Buffett’s Next Bet Is One Of His Biggest Ever
- Apple Stock Pulls Back, Is Now the Time To Buy?
- Is A Short-Squeeze In Mullen Automotive About To Begin?
- AMD is Down 55% Over the Past Year, Is it Time to Buy?
- Is First Solar Stock is Flying Too Close to the Sun?
Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.