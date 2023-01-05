Dalata Hotel Group (OTCMKTS:DLTTF) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

Analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Dalata Hotel Group (OTCMKTS:DLTTF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Dalata Hotel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 11th.

Dalata Hotel Group Stock Performance

DLTTF stock opened at $3.48 on Thursday. Dalata Hotel Group has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $3.48.

Dalata Hotel Group Company Profile

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Dublin, Regional Ireland, and United Kingdom. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Grain & Grill restaurants and bars; Club Vitae health and fitness clubs; and Red Bean Roastery coffee outlets in hotels.

