CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Down 6.4% on Analyst Downgrade

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) shares fell 6.4% on Thursday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $190.00 to $160.00. The company traded as low as $120.49 and last traded at $121.01. 6,084 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 382,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.27.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CYBR. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.09.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.8% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

About CyberArk Software

The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -41.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.08 and a 200-day moving average of $142.43.

(Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.