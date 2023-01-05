Cwm LLC Purchases 6,453 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Cwm LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 238,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,453 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $26,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMB. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,052,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,722,000 after purchasing an additional 194,143 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 7.6% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 94.8% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 344,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,546,000 after purchasing an additional 126,500 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms recently weighed in on KMB. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.36.
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 87.88%.
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.
