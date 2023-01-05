Cwm LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,119 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $45,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 23,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

VTV traded down $1.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $140.29. The stock had a trading volume of 17,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,609,186. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.26 and a 200-day moving average of $136.28. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.