Cwm LLC Increases Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 230,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $31,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 162,944 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 8.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,525,000 after buying an additional 139,158 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,249,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,944,000 after buying an additional 35,382 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 5.4% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,090,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,815,000 after acquiring an additional 56,100 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 7.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,025,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,310,000 after acquiring an additional 71,800 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

NYSE:SJM traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $158.48. 4,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,967. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.23. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $119.82 and a 12-month high of $160.53.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SJM shares. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on J. M. Smucker to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.00.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

