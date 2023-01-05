Cwm LLC Has $30.74 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 503,402 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,767 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $30,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 11,499 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Oracle by 166.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,007 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 26,893 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 385.1% during the 3rd quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 27,210 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 21,601 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 0.8% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 31,648 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Oracle to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.92.

Insider Activity

Oracle Price Performance

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200 in the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.57. 75,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,688,810. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.48. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $89.52. The stock has a market cap of $228.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 189.46% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.13%.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.