Cwm LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,626,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 256,144 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.34% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $72,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 60,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 13,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 55,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.88. 8,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,724,214. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.08.

